2,953 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Acquired by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

In other American Electric Power news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,995 shares of company stock worth $2,412,657 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

