3,271 Shares in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Purchased by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 88,226 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,607,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the period. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.49. 229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,737. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.70. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $222.22.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

