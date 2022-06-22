3,993 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,993 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $377.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $405.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.85. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

