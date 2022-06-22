3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Reduced by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 186,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,790,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of 3M by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,139 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.16. 14,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,470. 3M has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $203.21. The firm has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

