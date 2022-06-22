4,000 Shares in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Acquired by Icapital Wealth LLC

Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,781,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 794,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,189,000 after purchasing an additional 144,443 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 219,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 173,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COM opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.36.

