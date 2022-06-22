4,444 Shares in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Acquired by Pacific Wealth Management

Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Viasat comprises about 0.2% of Pacific Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Viasat by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Viasat by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Viasat by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 340,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,705 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $68.76.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.40 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Viasat’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

