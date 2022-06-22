51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
JOBS opened at $60.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. 51job has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.74.
51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.41. 51job had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that 51job will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
About 51job (Get Rating)
51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.
