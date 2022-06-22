51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

JOBS opened at $60.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. 51job has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.41. 51job had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that 51job will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

