69,061 Shares in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 69,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNYA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000.

Shares of BATS:CNYA traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.69. 264,457 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $38.29. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $35.58.

