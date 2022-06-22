9,147 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,878,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,937,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,036,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4,735.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 197,402 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $216.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.20.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.