A2A (OTCMKTS:AEMMY) Trading Down 45.5%

A2A S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AEMMY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 45.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.
Separately, Citigroup started coverage on A2A in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75.
About A2A (OTCMKTS:AEMMY)
A2A S.p.A. engages in the production, sale, and distribution of gas and electricity, and district heating in Italy and internationally. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, photovoltaic, cogeneration, waste treatment, and wind plants with a total installed capacity of 8.9 GW; and purchases and sells electricity, gas, fuels, and environmental certificates.
