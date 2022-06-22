A2A (OTCMKTS:AEMMY) Trading Down 45.5%

A2A S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AEMMY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 45.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on A2A in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.3099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.87%.

About A2A (OTCMKTS:AEMMY)

A2A S.p.A. engages in the production, sale, and distribution of gas and electricity, and district heating in Italy and internationally. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, photovoltaic, cogeneration, waste treatment, and wind plants with a total installed capacity of 8.9 GW; and purchases and sells electricity, gas, fuels, and environmental certificates.

