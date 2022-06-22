Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,458 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 21,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $805,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

NYSE MPC traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $89.14. 147,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,724,846. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

