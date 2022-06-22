Abacus Planning Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,764 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of HP by 4.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 291,402 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HP by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 566,031 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after acquiring an additional 58,281 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Broussard bought 6,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,733 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.58. 214,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,237,005. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

