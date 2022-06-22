Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 134,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,590,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.86. The company had a trading volume of 51,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,465. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.16. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.56 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

