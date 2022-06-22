Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $433,000 Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,883,007,000 after purchasing an additional 63,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,242,969,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cigna by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $585,950,000 after acquiring an additional 163,815 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.12.

CI traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.67. 40,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $273.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $249,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

