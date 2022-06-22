Abacus Planning Group Inc. Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.52. The stock had a trading volume of 295,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,702,787. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.36 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $136.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.24.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

