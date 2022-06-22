Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 529 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.39. 16,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,651. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

