Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 803 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $167.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,022,886. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

