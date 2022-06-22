Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 97 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EL traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.31. 19,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,779. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.71. The company has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Edward Jones upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

