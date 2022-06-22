AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2,273.3% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 37,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 71,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded up $5.26 on Wednesday, reaching $148.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,666. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.17. The stock has a market cap of $262.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

