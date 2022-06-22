Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,903.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,314 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,399,020 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABMD traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,153. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 77.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.06 and its 200-day moving average is $296.54.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.00.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

