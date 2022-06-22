abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO) Announces GBX 3.60 Dividend

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON APEO opened at GBX 414 ($5.07) on Wednesday. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 385 ($4.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 605 ($7.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £636.51 million and a P/E ratio of 2.27.

In related news, insider Yvonne Stillhart purchased 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 455 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,436.25 ($5,433.92).

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

