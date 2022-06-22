Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,346,198,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $518,188,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after acquiring an additional 817,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,583,000 after acquiring an additional 772,476 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.85.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $4.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,186. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.59. The company has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

