ACoconut (AC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $132,425.96

ACoconut (AC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $132,425.96 and $25,250.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00025566 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars.

