Aditus (ADI) Trading 10% Higher Over Last Week

Aditus (ADI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Aditus coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aditus has a market capitalization of $40,012.83 and $36,888.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aditus has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aditus

Aditus (CRYPTO:ADI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Aditus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aditus using one of the exchanges listed above.

