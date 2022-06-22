Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,060 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.3% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $369.43. 48,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $404.85 and a 200 day moving average of $468.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

