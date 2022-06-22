Adshares (ADS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $890,023.00

Adshares (ADS) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $52.37 million and $890,023.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00009388 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 27,428,286 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

