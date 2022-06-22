Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

Shares of AEIS stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $71.87. 167,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,002. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.23. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $114.73.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

