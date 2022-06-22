Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $52.82

Shares of Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.82 and last traded at $52.95, with a volume of 47599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.70.

The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.40 and its 200 day moving average is $77.15.

Get Advantest alerts:

About Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.