Aecon Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

Aecon Group stock traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.38. 219,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$814.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.09.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$985.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$783.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.51.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

