AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) versus Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Head-To-Head Survey

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) and Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AerSale and Willis Lease Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AerSale $340.44 million 2.11 $36.12 million $0.87 15.97 Willis Lease Finance $274.20 million 0.80 $3.35 million ($3.36) -10.70

AerSale has higher revenue and earnings than Willis Lease Finance. Willis Lease Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AerSale, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

AerSale has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Lease Finance has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.0% of AerSale shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Willis Lease Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 79.2% of AerSale shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.3% of Willis Lease Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AerSale and Willis Lease Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AerSale 10.70% 13.46% 11.65% Willis Lease Finance -5.86% -4.44% -0.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AerSale and Willis Lease Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AerSale 0 1 0 0 2.00 Willis Lease Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

AerSale beats Willis Lease Finance on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AerSale (Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps). The Asset Management Solutions segment engages in the sale and lease of aircraft, engines, and airframes, as well as disassembly of these assets for component parts. The TechOps segment provides internal and third-party aviation services, including internally developed engineered solutions, heavy aircraft maintenance and modification, and component MRO, as well as end-of-life disassembly services. This segment also provides aircraft modifications, cargo and tanker conversions of aircraft, and aircraft storage; and MRO services for landing gear, thrust reversers, hydraulic systems, and other aircraft components. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Willis Lease Finance (Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses. The Spare Parts Sales segment purchases and resells after-market engine parts, whole engines, engine modules, and portable aircraft components. The company also focuses on engine management and consulting business. It serves commercial aircraft operators, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total lease portfolio of 304 engines, 12 aircraft, one marine vessel, and other leased parts and equipment, and with 76 lessees in 40 countries; and managed a total lease portfolio of 475 engines, aircraft, and related equipment for other parties. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, Florida.

