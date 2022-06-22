Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 75,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,383,907 shares.The stock last traded at $52.28 and had previously closed at $51.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. TD Securities cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average of $54.64. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,269,257,000 after buying an additional 7,644,320 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,571,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $953,592,000 after buying an additional 11,098,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after buying an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,667,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $714,524,000 after acquiring an additional 302,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $638,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

