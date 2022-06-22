Aion (AION) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.57 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $13.12 million and $3.57 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,971.45 or 0.99757651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00034027 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00226623 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00079108 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00114940 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00195233 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000226 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

