Akash Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $704,714.00 (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, Akash Network has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $26.43 million and approximately $704,714.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004872 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.68 or 0.00457408 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00067500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014530 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

