Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management decreased its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.82.

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. 69,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,736,666. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

About Alamos Gold (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.