Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB grew its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,318,000 after purchasing an additional 678,268 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after buying an additional 503,198 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,881,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after purchasing an additional 437,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

