Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 292,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,881,000. Coterra Energy makes up about 0.1% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $43,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,440,889 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTRA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.06. The stock had a trading volume of 488,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,839,983. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

