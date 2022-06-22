Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.30-$15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.44 billion.

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $281.21.

NYSE:ALB traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.35. 1,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $158.92 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.24.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 49.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Albemarle by 4.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

