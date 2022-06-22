Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.
Shares of ARE traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $133.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,231. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.10.
In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $3,007,227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,995,000 after buying an additional 1,383,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,960,000 after buying an additional 1,238,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,010,585,000 after buying an additional 1,114,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,459,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,206,000 after buying an additional 1,008,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
