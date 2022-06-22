Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Shares of ARE traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $133.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,231. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.10.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $3,007,227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,995,000 after buying an additional 1,383,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,960,000 after buying an additional 1,238,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,010,585,000 after buying an additional 1,114,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,459,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,206,000 after buying an additional 1,008,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

