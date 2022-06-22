Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $225.95

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $225.95 and last traded at $231.60, with a volume of 4020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $230.31.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.20.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

