Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.94 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 4.1% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,396,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,014,772. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.66 and a 200-day moving average of $343.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

