Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,478 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 2.0% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,287,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 100,312 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 128,161 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.54. 42,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,403,811. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

