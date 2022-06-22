Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.94.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APYRF shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

APYRF opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.73. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $38.46.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

