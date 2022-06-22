Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.92. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.29.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAU. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 74.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the period. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

