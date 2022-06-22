Alpha Omega Group Inc. Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 157.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,356. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.73 and a one year high of $100.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.96.

