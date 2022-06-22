Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Purchases $60,021.88 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 3,422 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $60,021.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 916,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,075,480.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 6,824 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $115,530.32.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 5,410 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $95,973.40.

On Monday, June 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,329 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $130,895.94.

On Thursday, June 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 100 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 216 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $3,877.20.

On Monday, May 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,300 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $23,751.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 3,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $66,528.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 10,406 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $190,637.92.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 9,551 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26.

On Monday, April 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,400 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $135,790.00.

NYSE PINE traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.41. 48,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,152. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $206.01 million, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Goff John C bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,718,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

