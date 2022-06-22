Amar K. Goel Sells 24,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $446,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amar K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Amar K. Goel sold 1,736 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $34,772.08.

Shares of PUBM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. 863,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,489. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 21.35%. On average, analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities cut their target price on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PubMatic by 108.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 81,071 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 844,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 6,463.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 38,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 344.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 312,471 shares during the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

