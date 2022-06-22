Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Trimmed by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 905.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,349,000 after acquiring an additional 412,337 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 197,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.91. 89,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,861. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.89 and a 200 day moving average of $234.66. The firm has a market cap of $128.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

