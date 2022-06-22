Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ferrari (RACE)

Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/20/2022 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/10/2022 – Ferrari had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/8/2022 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/31/2022 – Ferrari had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from €160.00 ($168.42) to €140.00 ($147.37).

5/24/2022 – Ferrari had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/25/2022 – Ferrari had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $210.00.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.75. The company had a trading volume of 608,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $278.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.83.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.362 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

