Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Symrise (SY1)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Symrise (FRA: SY1):

6/20/2022 – Symrise was given a new €113.00 ($118.95) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/20/2022 – Symrise was given a new €107.00 ($112.63) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/14/2022 – Symrise was given a new €108.00 ($113.68) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

6/6/2022 – Symrise was given a new €108.00 ($113.68) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/27/2022 – Symrise was given a new €125.00 ($131.58) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/26/2022 – Symrise was given a new €138.00 ($145.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/16/2022 – Symrise was given a new €115.00 ($121.05) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

5/10/2022 – Symrise was given a new €102.00 ($107.37) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/4/2022 – Symrise was given a new €128.00 ($134.74) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/28/2022 – Symrise was given a new €138.00 ($145.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/28/2022 – Symrise was given a new €130.00 ($136.84) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/27/2022 – Symrise was given a new €115.00 ($121.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/27/2022 – Symrise was given a new €127.00 ($133.68) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of FRA SY1 traded up €0.15 ($0.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €100.80 ($106.11). The stock had a trading volume of 362,431 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €110.13. Symrise AG has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($59.96) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($77.35).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.