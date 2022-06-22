Analysts Set Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Target Price at €94.00

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “N/A” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €94.00 ($98.95).

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNR. Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($107.37) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €99.00 ($104.21) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($110.53) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €65.64 ($69.09) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €71.39 and its 200-day moving average is €74.02. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($45.33) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($59.21).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

